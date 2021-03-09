LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen defeated East Columbus 3-2 in Three Rivers Conference boys high school soccer Monday afternoon.

• Players: West Bladen sophomore Jordan Underwood scored twice, sophomore Cristian Sandoval-Rojas once; assists by sophomore Daniel Gustafson and Sandoval-Rojas; freshman Oswaldo Gonzalez had four saves.

• Notable: Knights end 10-game skid, dating to last year.

• Records: West Bladen 1-2 Three Rivers, 1-5 overall; East Columbus 0-3 Three Rivers, 0-4 overall.

• Next: Wednesday, West Bladen at East Bladen.