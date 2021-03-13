ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen closed the regular season with a 3-1 victory over visiting West Columbus in Three Rivers Conference boys high school soccer Friday evening.

• Playoffs: Eagles get wild card, are on 11-line, play at 6-line Roanoke Rapids on Tuesday.

• Performances: Senior Garrett Melvin three goals; Joel Johnson two assists; Eagles, 24-5 shots advantage.

• Eagles: season scoring, 44-3; three-year run as league champs ends, finishing second half-game behind St. Pauls (5-1) which they defeated 1-0; won 27 of last 28 in league; 79-15-4 since start of 2016.

• Records: East Bladen 4-1 Three Rivers, 8-1 overall; West Columbus 2-3 Three Rivers, 3-6 overall.