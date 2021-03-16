WHITE LAKE — East Bladen hosted Whiteville and West Columbus on Monday at Vineyard Golf at White Lake in a season opening Three Rivers Conference high school golf match.

• Performances: Medalist, Josh Bowen, Whiteville, 46-36—82; teams, Whiteville 390, West Columbus 445; East Bladen fielded only three golfers and didn’t have a team score.

• Eagles: Chase Knight 48-47—95, Baily Williams 51-53—104, Jason Baxter 55-52—107.

• Next: East Bladen, Whiteville and West Columbus compete at Land O’ Lakes Golf Course on Monday.