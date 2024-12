BLADENBORO — West Bladen scored at least two runs in each of five innings and whipped St. Pauls 18-1 on Monday in the Three Rivers Conference high school softball opener for each team.

• Performances: Senior Abigail Madden, 4-for-4, three runs; junior Jessalyn Vendricks, 2-for-2, two doubles; freshman Lena Trinidad, five runs.

• Notable: St. Pauls, two hits, 11 strikeouts.

• Records: West Bladen 1-0, hosts East Columbus on Thursday; St. Pauls 0-1.