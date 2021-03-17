Abby Ward: UNC Wilmington, its basketball program prepares her for take off in professional career

WILMINGTON — Give her a plane ticket, and she’ll fly somewhere in the world.

Every. Single. Day.

She wants to help save it, too.

As Abby Ward prepares to leave UNC Wilmington following a two-year career with the women’s basketball team, she’s thankful for opportunities that have come her way and excited about the future. She starts a second internship Wednesday with Wells Insurance in downtown Wilmington, and continues through mid-summer with Ocean Friendly Establishments.

“I have job interviews lined up after that,” she said. “I’m not sure what I want to do, I just want to be in Wilmington.”

She’ll be there with a double major, a dual degree; her undergrad includes a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, a Bachelor of Science in business marketing, and a minor in sustainability.

“It stems from agriculture,” she said of what fuels her job interests. “I’ve grown up in that. Since being at UNCW, I’ve really been interested in the environment, how to use our natural resources. I want to find a way to not deplete the earth’s resources before you have to. Whether it’s ground pollution, or air pollution — I want to do something to fix those issues.”

The 22-year-old daughter of Clarkton’s Julie and Dan Ward, renowned Bladen County peanut and row crop farmers, said the university has prepared her well. She praised the study abroad program that took her to Australia as a freshman and Europe as a sophomore, and relished the chance for more travel after walking on with head coach Karen Barefoot’s program.

“I’ve got a lot of interests,” Ward said. “I’m a marketing major, but it’s necessary to be able to present yourself. Marketing has done that for me. It’s made me able to present myself as an athlete, and as a marketing student.”

She’s had quite the experience, from studying international business in Australia to the lessons in Europe called “cruising the cultures of the Mediterranean.”

“I flew to France, got on a ship, and we cruised to Barcelona, Italy, Malta … it was great,” she says.

The walk-on opportunity followed early years at UNCW of playing club softball and basketball. A point guard on the court, she is a natural leader and was chosen vice president of the club team during her final year with them.

But the intensity level didn’t quinch her competitive thirst. Lacey Suggs, a teammate for many years before the two led East Bladen to a 106-11 record over four high school years, encouraged her to try the walk-on route to becoming a Division I athlete.

Suggs talked to Barefoot, the coach met Ward, and an invite followed.

Two years later, she’s traveled the Colonial Athletic Association stops up and down the Atlantic Seaboard.

East Bladen head coach Patty Evers said, “She was an outstanding player in our program and I know that she will have no regrets looking back because she always gave 100 percent and her teammates would say the same. Abby carried a 3.9 GPA while playing and was always one of the first in the gym and one of the last to leave. She is also double majoring and getting another minor. That says a lot about the person that she is. She is driven and will be very successful in the future. Much like her basketball career. Great athlete, great person!”

Like her plans after basketball, she’s let nothing go to waste.

“I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “I’ve grown as a person, met some amazing people, and made lifelong relationships and friendships that will lead me to a great career. And I’ve loved playing basketball.

“I wish I could have played more. But not everyone gets the opportunity to play Division I, and I’ll always be thankful she let me walk on to the team.”

Barefoot started rebuilding the program four seasons ago with a walk-on from Evers’ program, Lacey Suggs. The two blended well, and the signature “teal collar” mentality took off.

For the last two years, Ward has had the pivotal practice role of representing the opponent’s playmaker on the perimeter.

“What Abby has done, for me, is really be the most competitive player on the floor,” Barefoot said. “She always played as the best player. On Senior Night, she gave us the energy to upset Towson. And they were one of the top teams in the conference.”

Ward says Suggs’ advice made sure there would be no regrets about trying to be a D-I athlete. Evers’ message affirmed it.

“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have tried playing college ball,” Ward said of her high school coach. “She’s been the most prominent figure in my college basketball experience.”

Boston, New York, Long Island, Charleston — the CAA has quite a few nice stops.

“Since I love traveling, that was probably my favorite thing,” she said. “If you give me a plane ticket, I’ll go somewhere every day.”

She and Suggs relished the chance to be together one more time in the 2019-20 campaign, and Ward said this year’s team was a closer knit group.

“This year’s team, we were all … we never argued. We were so close,” she said. “The bus rides, we were all talking. This team this year was extremely close.”

And, she said, for reasons beyond the pandemic, they were tested in many ways.

“We had a lot to deal with,” she said. “There were 12 or 13 of us left, and we got close. We were young.”

Being part of the team also accelerated her maturity.

“When you’re an athlete, you get closer to your teachers,” she said. “You miss class, and you ask them to send work, and you have to schedule making up exams.”

And on occasion, the “real world” business type of relationship takes over. One professor sent her a good luck email for the league tournament last week, with a voice recording of the lecture she would be missing.

“You get close to your professors, and the athletics department in general,” Ward said. “The networking — those are things I can take with me in a future career.”

