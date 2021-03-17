ROANOKE RAPIDS — East Bladen defeated unbeaten Northeastern Coastal Conference champion Roanoke Rapids 4-0 in boys high school soccer Tuesday and has advanced in the state playoffs.

The Eagles, runner-up in the Three Rivers Conference, await a game today to see if it will be home on Thursday, or travel to the Outer Banks. East Bladen is the only Three Rivers team still standing. Already ousted are league champion St. Pauls (2-A, lost to McMichael 3-1) and West Columbus (1-A, lost to Neuse Charter 4-0).

• Next: NCHSAA 2-A second round, or East quarterfinals, is Thursday. Eagles either visit First Flight or host Clinton; those teams were postponed Tuesday.

• Performances: Senior Garrett Melvin, four goals (1st, 7th, 35th, 43rd minutes); assists, senior Jay McKoy, senior Will Hester, junior Joel Johnson; shutout, senior Jacob Priest.

• They said it: Jay Raynor, East Bladen’s 10th-year head coach, “For 80 minutes tonight we were disciplined and were great teammates. That’s what it takes if you’re going to be great.”

• Eagles: Shots advantage, 18-0; Raynor noted the play of seniors Melvin, McKoy, Hester, Priest, Jackson Bostic, Sulaimon Algozy, Lefrederick Wooten and Drew Sholar, juniors Johnson and Chase Starkloff, and sophomore Malcolm Bolden.

• Records: East Bladen 9-1, Roanoke Rapids 8-1-2.