LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen let go an early three-run lead and fell to host East Columbus 10-7 in girls high school softball on Wednesday evening.

• Performances: Lady Knights, senior Abigail Madden 4-for-5, double, RBI; sophomore Rylee Chadwick, 3-for-4, two doubles, RBI; sophomore Kylie Durden, 2-for-4, RBI; freshman Lena Trinidad, 2-for-4; junior Hannah Pait, 1-for-4, 2 RBI.

• Records: West Bladen 1-1, hosts West Columbus on Tuesday; East Columbus 2-0.