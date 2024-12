BLADENBORO — West Bladen opened the season with a 6-1 setback to South Columbus on Monday in girls high school soccer.

• Performances: Lady Knights, sophomore Makayla Wright, goal; Lady Stallions, Olivia Clark five goals, assist, Madison Grigsby, goal.

• Records: West Bladen 1-0, at St. Pauls on Wednesday; South Columbus 1-0.