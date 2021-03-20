ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen’s unbeaten run to came to an end Friday night in a 36-22 loss to St. Pauls in Three Rivers Conference high school football.

The Eagles celebrated Senior Night prior to the game, which was St. Pauls’ first due to COVID-19 protocols. East Bladen exited 2-1 and welcomes Red Springs next week for Homecoming.

KeMarion Baldwin ran for touchdowns of 3, 94, 3 and 4 yards, the last a tie-breaking dash to the far-side pylon outrunning junior Sherman Monroe with 4:24 to play. The 2-point try was stuffed by seniors Zylique Lewis and Josh Hayes, but the Eagles didn’t generate a first down and the Bulldogs’ Demonte Williams sealed the outcome with 1:51 left on a 2-yard push up the middle.

• Key: East Bladen owned advantages of 67-37 in offensive plays, and 34:44 to 13:16 in time of possession but failed to capitalize. St. Pauls maximized with scoring drives of four, one, seven, seven and three plays. The Eagles didn’t have a scoring drive of less than eight plays, and covered 55 yards with 16 snaps in 8:38 bridging the third and fourth quarters to tie it at 22-all with 6:47 to go.

• Drives: East Bladen drives ended on downs at the St. Pauls 27- and 31-yard-lines, and with lost fumbles at the St. Pauls 11 and 23.

• Momentum: Tied 8-all, East Bladen had second-and-10 at the St. Pauls 11 in the final minute of the first quarter when a fumbled center-quarterback snap was recovered by the Bulldogs. Even after a penalty, Baldwin ran 94 yards for a touchdown on first down for a 14-8 lead.

• Penalties: Same old St. Pauls as in recent years. The Bulldogs were whistled for facemasking twice in the first three minutes, had one fourth-down play with pass interference and roughing the passer, and an unsportsmanlike penalty as the team lined up following a fumble recovery at its 11-yard-line. And that was the first quarter. They had a blindside block wipe out a kickoff return touchdown of better than 80 yards in the third quarter, and another unsportsmanlike flag in the fourth.

East Bladen’s guilty actions were arguably more severe. The Eagles did overcome 20 yards in penalties on the tying drive bridging the third and fourth quarters, but an unsportsmanlike penalty starting what would be the Bulldogs’ go-ahead scoring drive resulted not only in a first down at the East Bladen 37 but the disqualification of two-way starter Raymond Autry. A block in the back infraction on first down after St. Pauls went ahead 28-22 was also pivotal.

• Performances: Eagles, senior RaSean McKoy a touchdown and two PAT runs, 30 carries, 176 yards; interceptions by Autry and junior Nazire Smith; forced fumble by Lewis.

St. Pauls’ offense shredded the Eagles defense, running for 10.2 yards per carry. Six of 28 totes were for double figures, including 54 and 27 yarders to set up scores. Erick Washington and Keith Pittman had fumble recoveries. The Bulldogs in the second half had totaled just six snaps, including its only punt, after East Bladen tied it 22-22 with 6:47 remaining.

• Seniors: Honored before the game were Jake Garrison, Zach Meares, RaSean McKoy, Donevin Keith, Zylique Lewis, Josh Hayes, Collin McKoy, Nick Norris, Brady Hollingsworth, Javant McDowell.

