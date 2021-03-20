CERRO GORDO — West Bladen dropped its third straight to open the Three Rivers Conference high school football season on Friday, surrendering 37 consecutive points in falling 49-36 at West Columbus.

• Knights: Led 30-12 at intermission; gave up three touchdowns, all with two-point conversions, in final 3:29 of the third quarter and first snap of the fourth quarter to fall behind 36-30; defensive touchdowns on returned intereception, returned fumble; final TD on 42-yard pass, junior Devon Strange to senior Shy’ron Adams with 79 seconds left.

• Clincher: Vikings scored with 3:20 to play, returned interception 94 yards for touchdown with 1:50 to go to lead 49-30.

• Records: West Bladen 0-3, scheduled at Fairmont on Friday. West Columbus 1-1.