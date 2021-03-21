2-A Playoffs: Eagles fall in overtime, 2-1, to unbeaten First Flight

KILL DEVIL HILLS — East Bladen’s boys soccer season was ended by First Flight 2-1 in overtime in the state 2-A high school playoffs Saturday evening.

Details were not made available at time of this publishing.

• Next: The Nighthawks (10-0-2), champion of the Northeastern Coastal Conference, advance to the East semifinals — the state Elite Eight — against Croatan, a 4-3 winner over James Kenan.

• Eagles: Finished 9-2; 49-5 scoring advantage on opponents for season; second round of playoffs, or better, five consecutive years; last five years record 80-16-4; have won 26 of last 28 dating to fall 2019.