Roberts top golfer for Knights

LUMBER BRIDGE — Karlee Roberts led West Bladen on Monday in a high school golf match among Three Rivers Conference teams.

The Knights finished third of the three teams that fielded at least four golfers.

• Performances: Medalist, Jonathan Williams 42-41—83; teams, South Columbus 403, East Columbus 454, West Bladen 455.

• Eagles: Roberts 52-54—106, Bryson Pittman 58-57—115, Chase Gordon 57-60—117, Isaac Mendoza 58-59—117.

• Next: West Bladen, East Bladen, Red Springs play at Fairmont Golf Course on Monday.