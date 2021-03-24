East Bladen falls to Lady Stallions

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen fell to visiting South Columbus 12-1 on Tuesday in a nonconference high school softball game.

The Lady Eagles and Lady Stallions are members of the Three Rivers Conference. League tilts start next month.

• Performances: East Bladen sophomore Karli Priest broke up Peyton Duncan’s no-hitter in seventh inning.

• Lady Eagles: 0-2 and host East Columbus on Thursday.

• Lady Stallions: 2-0, outscored opponents 35-1; Duncan had not allowed a hit in 11 innings this year before Priest’s base-knock.