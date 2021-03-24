BLADENBORO — Sophomore Rylee Chadwick was perfect pitching, senior Abigail Madden and sophomore Kylie Durden drove in three runs each, and West Bladen crushed West Columbus 26-0 in two-and-half innings of nonconference high school softball Tuesday evening.

The teams are members of the Three Rivers Conference. League play starts in April.

• Lady Knights: Scored 14 in the first inning, 12 in the second, received 11 walks, 11-for-11 stolen bases; Madden, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 4-for-4 stolen bases; Durden 1-for-2, 3 RBI; freshman Lena Trinidad, hit and RBI, 4-for-4 stolen bases; hit and RBI each for senior Alyssa Suggs, juniors Hannah Pait and Taylor Lewis, sophomores Chadwick and Madison Taylor; Chadwick struck out all six batters faced.

• Next: West Bladen 2-1, at Red Springs today.

• Lady Vikings: 0-2; outscored 49-0 by West Bladen and South Columbus; hosts Whiteville on Thursday.