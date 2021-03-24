WHITEVILLE — West Bladen, in its final scheduled road test of the season, was dealt a 63-12 defeat by Whiteville in Three Rivers Conference football Tuesday night.

West Bladen and Whiteville were to play in Week 2 of the seven-week season, on March 5, but the entire Wolfpack athletics program was paused by COVID-19 protocols throughout the school. With both teams without an opponent that night, the Knights played Fairmont at Tar Heel Middle School.

• Knights: Junior Devon Strange two touchdown passes, to senior Shy’ron Adams (38 yards) and junior Kaiden Stanley.

• Wolfpack: Tyler Hammond, end zone fumble recovery touchdown, interception; K.J. Hall, 25-yard fumble return touchdown; Wendell Smith, 80-yard punt return touchdown, 17-yard touchdown pass to Antonio McFadden; Brandon Tyson, three touchdown runs (5, 12, 33 yards); also, touchdown runs by Keyshawn McCollum (44) and Nick Bellamy (7).

• Next: West Bladen 0-4 Three Rivers, 0-4 overall, hosts St. Pauls on April 2 for homecoming; Whiteville 2-1 Three Rivers, 2-1 overall, at St. Pauls on Saturday at 6 p.m.