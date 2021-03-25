Eagles turned back in opener by Whiteville, 6-3

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen opened the high school boys tennis season Wednesday afternoon, falling to visiting Whiteville 6-3 in Three Rivers Conference action.

The match was moved from the Wolfpack’s facility due to court conditions.

• Eagles: Winners, Jackson Bostic 7-5, 6-3 over Zander Burton at No. 1, Bostic-Will Hester 8-6 over Burton-Bryce Kronnenwetter at No. 1 doubles, Colin Hill-Hoytt Register 8-4 over Maddox Soles-Evans Humphreys at No. 2 doubles.

• Next: East Bladen is 0-1 in Three Rivers, 0-1 overall, and at South Columbus on Monday.