ST. PAULS — West Bladen bounced back from a season-opening loss to shell host St. Pauls 5-0 on Wednesday in nonconference girls high school soccer.

The Lady Knights and Lady Bulldogs are members of the Three Rivers Conference. Their league match is April 19.

• Lady Knights: four scores after intermission; sophomore Lainey Autry, two goals, one assist; sophomore Makayla Wright, goal, assist; sophomore Kaden Thurman, goal; freshman Eliana Padilla, goal; sophomore Tazshea Greene, shutout in goal.

• Next: West Bladen is 1-1 at home against East Columbus on Monday.