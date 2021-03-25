CERRO GORDO — East Bladen dominated West Columbus 10-1 on Wednesday in a nonconference girls high school soccer match.

The teams are members of the Three Rivers Conference. They play their league matchup on April 19.

• Lady Eagles: Led 9-1 at intermission; junior Maya McDonald four goals, one assist; senior Katie Evans, two goals, four assists; senior Kenia Medina, goal, two assists; sophomore Cydney Campbell, goal; senior Joesphina Torres, goal; freshman Molly Evans, goal; freshman Reese Hester, assist.

• Sportsmanship: West Columbus had a depleted roster, so East Bladen agreed to play 10-on-10.

• Said it: East Bladen head coach Jay Raynor noted the play of seniors Evans, Medina, Torres and Sara Gargala; juniors McDonald and Merritt Martin; sophomores Cydney Campbell and Acee Campbell; and freshmen Zoe Smith, Emma McDuffie and McKenzie Storms. “West Columbus is a young program and they fought hard the duration of the match.”

• Next: East Bladen 3-0 and home with Whiteville on Monday.