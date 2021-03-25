RED SPRINGS — Slugging West Bladen dumped Red Springs 14-1 on Wednesday in nonconference high school softball.

The Lady Knights, coming off a 26-0 win a day earlier, and the Lady Red Devils are members of the Three Rivers Conference. They play a league contest on April 6.

• Lady Knights: 65-12 scoring edge this season, and 14 or more runs in three of the four outings; plated five each in the first and sixth innings; sophomore Rylee Chadwick, 3-for-5, two doubles, four RBI; freshman Lena Trinidad, 4-for-4, double, RBI; senior Alyssa Suggs, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, stolen base; senior Abigail Madden, 3-for-4, four runs, stolen base; sophomore Mackenzie Singletary, 1-for-3, double, RBI.

• Gem: Chadwick’s no-hitter and shutout was broken up in the fifth inning. She finished with a 1-hitter, struck out eight, walked one.

• Next: West Bladen is 3-1 and the guest of winless East Bladen on Monday at 6 p.m. in nonconference play.