ELIZABETHTOWN — Week 5 arrives in the high school football season, and because of a setback last week, East Bladen should be feeling some urgency.

Red Springs visits the Eagles in Lenon Fisher Stadium, with kickoff Friday night set for 7.

• At stake: First place in the Three Rivers Conference for the Red Devils, the beginning of making mayhem for the Eagles. Red Springs is 2-0, East Bladen 2-1 after a loss to now 1-0 St. Pauls. Red Springs plays the Bulldogs in Week 7, which is the last. They’re the only unbeatens. Also with one loss are South Columbus, Whiteville and West Columbus — the former having come against East Bladen, the latter two still to play ninth-year head coach Robby Priest’s squad.

The league is guaranteed sending two teams to the 2-A playoffs. The one wild card avvailable in the East will be tough to get for a Three Rivers team unless there is a three-way tie with each team 6-1; four other leagues have two berths for seven 2-A teams and would be in the same opportunity.

• Homecoming: They’ll do a little crowning at this one. Only other home game left is Tuesday after Easter, against Whiteville.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.