FRISCO, Texas — Seventeen turnovers, and missed 3-pointers, crippled N.C. State in a 65-61 loss to Colorado State on Thursday night in the NIT quarterfinals.

The Wolfpack ended the season 14-11 and at the same postseason tournament and stage as 2019. It brought to a close a season dealing with COVID-19, one fourth-year head coach Kevin Keatts called the toughest of his young career.

“COVID sucked. It was bad,” said Keatts, who prepped for the Pack job with three years at UNC Wilmington. “What we don’t take into consideration is the mental aspect of what the kids had to go through. They didn’t get the chance to hang out with the student body, to do the things college kids do. It was tough. You don’t know what the kids were going through. They’ve got family members that were sick.

“I hope we can get the vaccine and get back to normal. Things wasn’t normal. We can say what we want to, but it was tough. We play in a 20,ooo-seat arena, and those guys never got a chance to experience the PNC. They never got a chance to play in an opposing arena with everybody yelling at you. It’s been the toughest season to manage.”

Trailing 63-61, Jericole Hellems got a rebound of the Rams’ Isaiah Stevens to give N.C. State a chance to tie or go ahead in the final 30 seconds with the shot clock off. After a timeout, Hellems tried a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left, and David Roddy’s rebound led to Kendle Moore clinching the win with two foul shots.

Hellems led the Wolfpack with 15 points. D.J. Funderburk added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Manny Bates had 13 points and six rebounds. Dereon Seabron snagged eight boards.

The Wolfpack, ninth in the ACC, played without guard Braxton Beverly. A reason wasn’t immediately given for his absence.

“I couldn’t draw up more opportunities than these guys have had,” Keatts said about this freshmen. “Every veteran guard that we had didn’t play. The experience they’ve gotten has been great. I’m glad we came to the NIT.”

Funderburk had a mixed response on playing the season without fans and with tight restrictions on player movements.

“The COVID thing wasn’t that big of a struggle for me personally,” Funderburk said. “Even though I did get COVID, I don’t think it did too much. It was more of a mental thing of keeping our guys together, and not doing the regular college stuff we did in other years.”

He was emotional in describing the camaraderie of his teammates.

“I love my team, the way we play with passion, effort, everything,” Funderburk said. “I just love my guys. I couldn’t ask for a better group to go out there and play my last game.”

Stevens scored 18 points to lead the Mountain West Conference members from Fort Collins, Colorado, a 14-4 third-place team in its league that was second alternate to the NCAA Tournament. Roddy had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Moore had 16 points.

The Wolfpack’s 3-point misery, a 5-for-22 effort, included 2-for-8 by Hellems, 0-for-6 by Cam Hayes and 1-for-5 by Shakeel Moore.

The Wolfpack led 28-25 at halftime, but Colorado State — top-seeded in this quadrant of the 16-team bracket — had a different look after intermission. The Rams shot 60 percent from the floor and forced nine of N.C. State’s turnovers.

“Their energy,” Bates said of the difference. “They amped it up a bit.”

The Rams (20-6), a two-point winner over Buffalo in their NIT opener, shot 44.1 percent from the floor for the evening, made 10 of 11 foul shots and had just 10 turnovers. They play the winner of Boise State and Memphis in Saturday’s noon semifinal.

The Wolfpack shot 43.9 percent from the floor and won the boards 36-31.

“You typically like to learn with a win,” Keatts said. “Unfortunately, we lost, so they’re going to have to learn with a loss.”