East Bladen denied initial victory by Lady Gators

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost 8-4 to East Columbus on Thurday evening in nonconference high school softball.

The teams are members of the Three Rivers Conference. They meet in a league contest on April 22.

• Lady Eagles: Sophomore Maegan Burney, 2-for-3, RBI; sophomore Laura Davisson, 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI.

• Key moment: East Bladen tied it 3-3 in bottom of the third, and the Lady Gators answered with a 3-spot in the top of the fourth.

• Skid: East Bladen last won on April 30, 2019, a 10-0 decision over South Robeson. It has lost eight in a row since, and 13 of its last 14 dating to that 2019 season.

• Next: East Bladen is 0-3, hosts West Bladen on Monday evening.