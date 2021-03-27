East Bladen falls to Red Springs 27-14 on homecoming

Red Springs … 27 East Bladen … 14 Red Springs | East Bladen 18 First downs 9 53-231 Rushes-yards 32-155 73 Passing yards 16 5-7-0 Passes 2-11-0 2-31.0 Punts 0 0 Fumbles 1-0 7-80 Penalties 4-35 Red Springs 7 12 0 8 — 27 East Bladen 0 0 6 8 — 14 RS — Chris Bryant 20 pass from Jeffery Locklear (Oscar Salgado kick), 7:50, 1st. RS — Jeffery Locklear 1 run (kick failed), 7:51, 2nd. EB — Javius Brooks 34 run (kick failed), 7:44, 2nd. RS — Angel Washington 5 run (pass failed), 2:44, 2nd. EB — Nazire Smith 7 pass from Zach Meares (Zach Meares run), 2:02, 3rd. RS — Chris Bryant 15 pass from Jeffery Locklear (Eddrick James run),11:21, 4th. INDIVIDUALS Rushing: RS — Eddrick James 16-90, Angel Washington 19-66, Jhalil Brunson 5-29, Tony Locklear 4-17, Jeffery Locklear 4-13, Mishon Wilson 4-8, Dorian Bryant 1-8; EB — Javius Brooks 8-74, RaSean McKoy 13-37, Tim McLean 4-27, Masion Brooks 4-18, Raymond Autry 1-3, Zach Meares 2-(-4). Passing: RS — Jeffery Locklear 5-7-0, 73 yards; EB — Zach Meares 2-11-0, 16 yards. Receiving: RS — Chris Bryant 2-35, Eddrick James 2-23, Shawn Putnam 1-15; EB — Javant McDowell 1-9, Nazire Smith 1-7.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three plays on kickoffs all went against East Bladen, and the Eagles dropped a 27-14 decision to league-leading Red Springs in Three Rivers Conference high school football Friday night in Lenon Fisher Stadium.

The Red Devils scored touchdowns after all three.

Chris Bryant recovered Oscar Salgado’s opening sky kickoff on one hop at the East Bladen 42. Mishon Wilson and East Bladen’s Alex Post had “dual possession,” the referee said, and awarded the ball to Wilson’s receiving team after the Eagles had pulled within 13-6. And Hunter Bryant got the ricochet off a teammate with at least three Eagles closest to him after East Bladen pulled within 19-14 late in the third quarter.

Red Springs wore out the Eagles’ defense in the first half, staying on the field nearly 21 of the 24 minutes. Trailing 27-14 in the final period, East Bladen reached the Red Springs 30 on its penultimate possession, and had three incomplete passes and a sack on the four snaps of its final one.

• Eagles: Longshot to retain playoff streak that has existed since the school opened in 2001; lost back-to-back home games within same season for first time since 2005, when Whiteville and Clinton delivered the blows in a span of four Fridays.

• Last chance: East Bladen impressively moved 85 yards in 17 plays to a third-quarter touchdown — converting three third downs, and scoring on fourth down — pulling within 19-14. After Hunter Bryant’s miraculous kick recovery, a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on the Eagles provided the Red Devils a first down at the East Bladen 15-yard-line instead of third-and-7 at the 30. Chris Bryant easily got free of Nazire Smith to haul in Jeffery Locklear’s third-and-10 touchdown pass of 15 yards.

• Red Devils: Locklear threw two TD passes to Chris Bryant and ran for a third. The guests held a 60-43 edge in plays; and limited the Eagles’ RaSean McKoy to 37 yards on 13 carries, and Zach Meares to 2-for-11 passing for 16 yards. A 19-play scoring drive, for a 13-0 lead, of 63 yards lasted 10:33 and included making two fourth downs and three thirds.

• Key: Best linemen on the field were Red Springs guards Dixon McLean and Nacoda Locklear, and center Greg Tyler. The Red Devils seldom ran outside the guards in the first half, and had more red hats than there were blue hats in the inner box. East Bladen’s front of Masion Brooks, Xavarion Palmer and Donnie Ezzell didn’t get under them, and the domino effect was linebackers McKoy, Josh Hayes and Donevin Keith were overwhelmed with blockers between they and the ball carriers.

Red Springs had one first-half run of more than 10 yards, but logged 12 of their 35 rushes for between 6 and 9 yards.

• Clock: Red Springs scored on its first three possessions with drives of eight, 19 and 10 plays, eating up 20:58 of the first half clock to East Bladen’s 11 snaps over 3:02.

• Homecoming: Seniors Lavada Jackson and Lefrederick Wooten were chosen queen and king, respectively, by their classmates.

• Next: East Bladen is 2-2 in the Three Rivers and overall, and visits West Columbus on Thursday; Red Springs is unbeaten in the league, at 3-0, with home games remaining against South Columbus and St. Pauls.

