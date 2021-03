BLADENBORO — West Bladen and East Columbus played to a draw, 2-2, in girls high school soccer Monday.

The Lady Knights and Lady Gators are members of the Three Rivers Conference. Their league clash is April 21 at Lake Waccamaw.

• Lady Knights: Led 2-0 at intermission; sophomore Lainey Autry, goal; sophomore Mauri Flores, goal; freshman Eliana Padilla, assist; sophomore Tazshea Greene, four saves.

• Records: West Bladen is 1-1-1 overall, hosts Whiteville on Wednesday. East Columbus is 1-2-1.