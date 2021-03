ELIZABETHTOWN — Senior Lily Lin saved three shots in East Bladen’s first shutout of the season Monday, a 3-0 triumph over visiting Whiteville in girls high school soccer.

The teams are members of the Three Rivers Conference. They’ll play a league match at Whiteville on April 21.

• Lady Eagles: Led 1-0 at halftime; junior Maya McDonald, three goals.

• Lady Wolfpack: Outshot 18-9.

• Records: East Bladen is 4-0, hosts West Bladen on Monday; Whiteville is 2-1.