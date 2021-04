Eagles net squad captures first triumph, downs Stallions 6-3

TABOR CITY — East Bladen evened its record with a 6-3 triumph at South Columbus on Monday in Three Rivers Conference high school boys tennis.

• Singles: Eagles winners, senior Jackson Bostic 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1; senior Will Hester 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2; senior Colin Hill 7-5, 6-3 at No. 3; senior Hoytt Register 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4; Blaine Pope 4-6, 6-3 (10-2) at No. 5.

• Doubles: Eagles winners, Bostic-Hester 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1.

• Records: East Bladen is 1-1 in the Three Rivers and overall, and hosts Red Springs on Wednesday; South Columbus is 0-1 Three Rivers, 0-2 overall.