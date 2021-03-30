Mendoza leads West Bladen linksters against Red Devils

FAIRMONT — Isaac Mendoza led West Bladen on Monday in a Three Rivers Conference high school golf match at Fairmont Golf Course.

Red Springs was the host, but played just two golfers; East Bladen was a late scratch.

• Knights: Shot 442; Isaac Mendoza, 51-49—100; Bryson Pittman, 54-50—104; Chase Gordon, 60-58—118; Karlee Roberts, 60-60—120.

• Red Devils: Brezlynn Locklear, 53-48—101; Roderick Williams, 55-57—112.

• Next: Three Rivers Conference championship match is Wednesday at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

