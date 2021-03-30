BLADENBORO — Football programs at West Bladen and East Bladen have moved their Three Rivers Conference high school football games from Good Friday to Thursday night this week.

Though the time is when many houses of faith will celebrate with Maundy Thursday and Tenebrae services, kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday is also the last day of school before a spring break for Bladen County Schools.

It is homecoming at West Bladen as unbeaten St. Pauls visits. East Bladen is the guest of West Columbus.

Knights

• St. Pauls at West Bladen.

• Records: Knights 0-4 Three Rivers, 0-4 overall; St. Pauls 2-0 Three Rivers, 2-0 overall.

• At stake: Seven-game skid for West Bladen, which is also trying to avoid first winless season since 2012; Bulldogs trying to remain one of last two unbeatens en route to season finale against unbeaten Red Springs.

• What’s left: West Bladen ends season April 9 hosting East Bladen for Senior Night.

Eagles

• East Bladen at West Columbus.

• Records: Eagles 2-2 Three Rivers, 2-2 overall; West Columbus 1-2 Three Rivers, 1-2 overall.

• At stake: East Bladen tries to avoid a three-game losing streak; Vikings have lost in this series 47-0, 48-14 and 48-6 since the two became Three Rivers league mates starting with the 2017 game.

• What’s left: First of three games in nine days — East Bladen hosts Whiteville on Monday, then treks to West Bladen on April 9.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.