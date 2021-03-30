West Bladen slugs past rival Lady Eagles, 23-13

ELIZABETHTOWN — Junior first baseman Jessalyn Vendricks and sophomore pitcher Rylee Chadwick slugged solo home runs to left field, leading visiting West Bladen over rival East Bladen 23-13 in high school softball Monday evening.

Chadwick was a single shy of the cycle, going 4-for-5 with two triples, a double, four RBI and six runs. She also pitched a complete-game victory.

The Lady Knights had not homered among their first 65 runs of the year. Senior Abigail Madden, remarkably, saw her batting average drop from .875 to .864 with a 5-for-6 evening. Chadwick’s rose to .722.

East Bladen sophomore Emma Turbeville crushed a two-run home run to center field in the seventh inning and scored three runs. The Lady Eagles committed 10 errors and, having rallied within 12-9 with six in the sixth, ran into the third out at home plate.

The Three Rivers Conference members were each wrapping up nonconference play in the coronavirus-shortened season.

• Key: Clinging to a 3-1 lead early, Chadwick’s blast leading off the third gave her a three-run cushion. Vendricks’ homer followed Chadwick’s RBI triple and Madison Taylor’s squeeze bunt in a four-run fifth that built an 8-1 advantage.

• Late: The teams combined for 25 runs in 75 minutes over the final two innings, when Chadwick’s complete game turned into a grind. She labored through 45 batters.

Having struck out three, walked one and yielded just four hits through five innings, rhythm was broken in the bottom of the sixth up five runs with six outs to go. The break was a lengthy discussion of a play at second base with the Lady Knights ahead 8-3 and East Bladen having gotten the first two runners aboard.

Chadwick’s final line included 13 hits allowed. The Lady Eagles rallied within 8-3 in the fifth and 12-9 in the sixth.

• Lady Knights: Junior Hannah Pait, four RBI, 3-for-5; Madden, 5-for-6, triple, double, two RBI, two stolen bases, five runs; Vendricks, 3-for-4, two RBI; Taylor, two RBI, 1-for-4; senior Shelby Pharr, 2-for-2, triple, RBI; sophomore Kylie Durden, 2-for-4; sophomore Mackenzie Singletary, 2-for-5.

• Lady Eagles: Senior Alyssa Futrell, 3-for-4, RBI; sophomore AnnaGrey Heustess, 2-for-3, double, two RBI; junior Mariah Smith, 2-for-5, RBI; sophomore Laura Davisson, two RBI, triple, 1-for-5; sophomore Karli Priest, two RBI, double, three runs, 1-for-5; sophomore Maegan Burney, two RBI, two runs, 1-for-4.

• Next: West Bladen is 4-1 and at Fairmont on Thursday to open league action; East Bladen is 0-4 and host to Whiteville to open Three Rivers play on Wednesday.

