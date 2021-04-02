CERRO GORDO — East Bladen spoiled the homecoming date Thursday night, rallying from an early deficit to defeat West Columbus 51-16 in Three Rivers Conference high school football.

The Eagles ended a modest two-game skid and have a short rest with two games in the final week of the coronavirus-shortened regular season that allows a maximum of seven games.

The teams combined for nine turnovers.

• Eagles: Defense held Vikings to 175 yards; offense scored two touchdowns in final 45 seconds of first half, pushing a 22-8 lead to 36-8; week after only gaining 37 yards rushing, senior RaSean McKoy had 214 by intermission and finished with 251 on 16 carries — his first 200-yard game of the season, and fourth with 148 yards or better; senior Zach Meares, touchdown passes to Javant McDowell and McKoy.

• Vikings: Recovered all four East Bladen fumbles, tackled Meares in end zone for a safety; touchdowns from Jadakiss Baker on a pass from Amajae Lowery and a run by Cameron Eudy.

• Next: East Bladen 3-2 Three Rivers, 3-2 overall, hosts Whiteville on Monday and visits West Bladen on Friday. West Columbus 1-3 Three Rivers, 1-3 overall.

East Bladen … 51

West Columbus … 16

East Bladen | West Columbus

20 First downs 11

45-360 Rushes-yards 32-102

103 Passing yards 73

5-7-0 Passes 5-17-1

0 Punts 2-34.5

4-4 Fumbles 4-4

3-25 Penalties 1-10

East Bladen 16 20 8 7 — 51

West Columbus 6 2 0 8 — 16

WC — Jadakiss Baker 26 pass from Amajae Lowery (kick failed), 11:43, 1st.

EB — Javant McDowell 14 pass from Zach Meares (Javant McDowell pass from Zach Meares), 9:16, 1st.

EB — RaSean McKoy 8 run (Nazire Smith pass from Zach Meares), 4:01, 1st.

EB — RaSean McKoy 65 run (run failed), 6:45, 2nd.

WC — Safety, tackle in end zone, 2:41, 2nd.

EB — Raymond Autry 5 run (RaSean McKoy run), 0:45, 2nd.

EB — RaSean McKoy 31 pass from Zach Meares (pass failed), 0:08, 2nd.

EB — Tim McLean 17 run (Raymond Autry run), 2:50, 3rd.

EB — Javius Brooks 5 run (Zach Meares kick), 11:13, 4th.

WC — Cameron Eudy 13 run (Nathan Hunt run), 8:45, 4th.

INDIVIDUALS

Rushing: EB — RaSean McKoy 16-251, Raymond Autry 7-38, Tim McLean 4-33, Javius Brooks 8-19, Zach Meares 4-16, Darius Williams 3-4, Kalec Autry 1-3, Collin McKoy 1-1, Jake Garrison 1-(-5); WC — Da’norie Mack 14-52, Cameron Eudy 6-35, Nathan Hunt 2-14, Amajae Lowery 6-6, Darius Marshall 3-3, Jaylen Bellamy 1-(-8).

Passing: EB — Zach Meares 5-7-0, 103 yards; WC — Amajae Lowery 5-17-1, 73 yards.

Receiving: EB — Javant McDowell 2-55, RaSean McKoy 1-31, Nazire Smith 1-10, Javius Brooks 1-7; WC — Jadakiss Baker 2-46, Darius Marshall 1-16, Ethan Brown 2-11.