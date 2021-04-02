ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen senior midfielder Garrett Melvin has been named to the 2-A all-state team by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association, and Player of the Year in the Three Rivers Conference.

Melvin helped lead the Eagles to a 9-2 season that included an advance to the second round of the playoffs and a second-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference. East Bladen defeated the league champ, St. Pauls, in their head-to-head matchup and went deeper into the postseason.

In his four seasons, the Eagles were 65-10-3 and reached at least the second round of the playoffs each year.

Melvin’s honor is one of many accorded recently by the NCSCA and by the Three Rivers Conference, which this week named its all-conference team. Melvin was the only Three Rivers player named all-state; other Eagles’ opponents on the team included First Flight’s Tanner Bouker and Dominic Marrino.

Named all-region by NCSCA from East Bladen, in addition to Melvin, were seniors Will Hester, Jay McKoy and Jacob Priest, and junior Chase Starkloff. Two St. Pauls players, Allan Diaz-Inestroza and Anthony Sosa, were the only others from the Three Rivers to be accorded the honor for Region 6.

In the Three Rivers awards, St. Pauls’ Brent Martin received Coach of the Year.

The following are awards from the Three Rivers:

• All-conference: East Bladen — Melvin, McKoy, Priest, Starkloff; West Bladen — Jordan Underwood, Oswaldo Gonzalez; St. Pauls — Diaz-Inestroza, Sosa, Jason Zamora, Keni Verdugo, Ayham Hajran; Red Springs — Javier Villagomez, Olvin Diaz, Daniel Rojas; West Columbus — Austin Booth, Ethan Hilbourne, Ethan Brown; Whiteville — Luke Pondo, Grayson Bell, John Cook; East Columbus — Anthony Brown.

• Honorable mention: East Bladen — Hester, Malcolm Bolden, Drew Sholar, Jackson Bostic; West Bladen — Albert Reyes Gonzalez, Cristian Sandoval-Rojas, Joshua DeLeon; St. Pauls — Aimar Ramos, Andy Vasquez, David Estrada, Victor Miguel, Sergio Sanchez, Daniel Regino Tolentino; Red Springs — Gael Rodriguez, Michael Ramos, Braiden Locklear, Oscar Salgado; West Columbus — Troy Green, Ethan Hinson, John Thomas Pate, Colton Powell; Whiteville — Preston McKinley, Jacob Rameriez, Ronnie Holman, Matthew Ransom; East Columbus — Marley Welch, Elmer Salazar.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.