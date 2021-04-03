SKIDS END! East Bladen bests longtime nemesis Whiteville 6-4 in 9 innings

WHITEVILLE — Wait no more. Not for the coach, or the program.

East Bladen went extra innings to beat Whiteville 6-4 on Friday night in Three Rivers Conference high school softball. The Lady Eagles scored three in the ninth inning, giving second-year head coach Chris Davisson his first coaching victory and the program its first win over the Lady Wolfpack after at least nine consecutive losses dating back most of a decade —including 16-6 in Elizabethtown on March 22.

Davisson was named coach last year, but the team only played three games before coronavirus wiped out the season. East Bladen had lost four to open this year.

• Regulation: East Bladen and Whiteville scored a run each in the third, two in the seventh for a 3-3 deadlock.

• Decisive: In the ninth with one out and nobody on base, junior Mariah Smith and senior Ashley Futrell singled, sophomore AnnaGrey Heustess walked, and two-out hits were delivered by sophomore Maegan Burney, batting ninth, and senior Kayleigh Raynor at the top of the order. Raynor pitched nine innings, striking out 12, allowing nine hits and two earned runs; she walked five.

• Seventh: In the top of the seventh, sophomore Laura Davisson started a one-out rally with a single. Sophomores Emma Turbeville and Karli Priest, junior Mariah Smith and Futrell followed with hits.

• Skids end: East Bladen ended losing streaks for games (nine — last win April 20, 2019, a 10-0 rout of South Robeson); league games (four, dating to 2019); and games against Whiteville (at least nine, per records inclusive of 2013).

• Lady Eagles: 18 hits; Davisson, 4-for-6, RBI, double, stolen base; Futrell, 2-for-5, 2 RBI; Burney, 2-for-5, RBI; Turbeville, 3-for-5, three stolen bases; Smith, 3-for-5, three stolen bases; Priest, 2-for-5; Raynor, 2-for-6.

• Lady Wolfpack: Tessa Nicholson, 3-for-4; Kadance Hammonds, 2-for-5; Reed Threadgill, 2-for-5.

• Chris Davisson: “We played a hard fought 9-inning game tonight. Kaleigh Raynor pitched a good game tonight. Defense was sound. Timely hits put us in good shape to score runs when we needed them.”

• Next: East Bladen, 1-0 Three Rivers, 1-4 overall, at South Columbus on Tuesday; Whiteville, 0-1 Three Rivers, 3-3 overall.