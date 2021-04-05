ELIZABETHTOWN — Monday night football comes to Lenon Fisher Stadium when Whiteville visits this evening at 6 for a Three Rivers Conference clash.

Both teams are mathematically alive for the second of two automatic berths to the 2-A playoffs. The regular season ends Friday.

• Records: East Bladen 3-2 Three Rivers, 3-2 overall; Whiteville 2-2 Three Rivers, 2-2 overall.

• Remaining: On Friday, East Bladen is at West Bladen and Whiteville hosts South Columbus. Eagles would be the only team in the league to play all seven games if it happens.

• Eagles: Win tonight and at West Bladen on Friday, coupled with St. Pauls losing tonight to Fairmont and Friday to Red Springs, and ninth-year head coach Robby Priest’s team is playoff-bound has it has been every year since the school doors opened in 2001. There is one wild card spot in the 2-A East, likely available to a league with one automatic berth and a one-loss runner-up.

There is the unknown possibility COVID-19 could sideline a team and open a spot.

• 1,000: Eagles senior RaSean McKoy is closing in on his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season. He’s gained 810 yards on 82 carries, with eight rushing touchdowns and two receiving. He ran for 251 on Thursday at West Columbus.

• Wolfpack: Allowed 54 points in four games, second-best scoring defense in the league.

