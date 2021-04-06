ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen kept slim playoff hopes alive and avoided a winless home schedule Monday night, turning back Whiteville 47-43 at Lenon Fisher Stadium in Three Rivers Conference high school football.

The Eagles responded to their only deficit, an interception return for touchdown with 4:27 to play, by driving to a RaSean McKoy touchdown run with 24 seconds to go. McKoy ran in the conversion.

McKoy and Raymond Autry each ran for three touchdowns.

• Playoffs: East Bladen (4-2 Three Rivers, 4-2 overall) is alive for a wild card, but will need help there and for getting one of the Three Rivers Conference’s two automatic berths. Red Springs and St. Pauls, a 48-0 winner over Fairmont on Monday, are each unbeaten and play Friday; so short of one of those teams being disqualified for the playoffs for any reason, there’s only hope for a wild card.

The 2-A East has one wild card, and it is expected to go to a one-loss team from a league getting just one playoff berth.

The Eagles play Friday at West Bladen. If played, East Bladen will be the only league team to play all seven games.

• McKoy: Ran 25 times for 177 yards and scoring runs of 11, 12 and 1 yards. For the season, he’s gained 987 yards on 107 carries, with 11 rushing touchdowns.

• Autry: Ran 10 times for 117 yards and scoring runs of 11, 59 and 34 yards.

• Eagles: Five times scored to go up by two scores, but missed conversions on four of their seven touchdowns.

• 54: East Bladen finished seven points shy of the total points allowed by the Wolfpack (54) through four games.

• Home: The one home win this year is the fewest since a 3-1 record in 2013, and the non-winning record at home (1-2) is the first since going 3-3 in 2005.

• Owner: East Bladen has won six of the last seven against Whiteville, including three straight at home.

• Record: Whiteville 2-3 Three Rivers, 2-3 overall.

East Bladen … 47

Whiteville … 43

Whiteville | East Bladen

24 First downs 23

45-276 Rushes-yards 54-360

64 Passing yards 51

3-5-1 Passes 4-6-1

1-9 Punts 0

1-1 Fumbles 0

5-45 Penalties 3-25

Whiteville 0 13 15 15 — 43

East Bladen 13 6 12 16 — 47

EB — Javius Brooks 16 yard pass from Zach Meares (Zach Meares kick), 9:31, 1st.

EB — Raymond Autry 11 run (kick failed), 0:32, 1st.

W — Antonio McFadden 17 pass from Wendell Smith (PAT kick), 3:50, 2nd.

EB — Ramond Autry 59 run (pass failed), 3:30, 2nd.

W — Shaheem Shipman 1 run (kick failed), 0:41, 2nd.

EB — RaSean McKoy 11 run (run failed), 7:20, 3rd.

W — Brandon Tyson 1 run (PAT kick), 5:18, 3rd.

EB — RaSean McKoy 12 run (run failed), 0:41, 3rd.

W — Brandon Tyson 6 run (K.J. Hall pass from Wendell Smith), 0:07, 3rd.

EB — Raymond Autry 34 run (Javius Brooks pass from Zach Meares), 9:51, 4th.

W — K.J. Hall 6 run (K.J. Hall pass from Wendell Smith), 7:06, 4th.

W — Tyler Hammond interception return (PAT kick), 4:27, 4th.

EB — RaSean McKoy 1 run (RaSean McKoy run), 0:24, 4th.

INDIVIDUALS

Rushing: W — Shaheem Shipman 15-96, Brandon Tyson 15-93, K.J. Hall 4-37, Nick Bellamy 2-32, Wendell Smith 4-15, Jamal Faulk 2-5, Tyler Hammond 2-4, Chioke Funches 1-(-6); EB — RaSean McKoy 25-177, Raymond Autry 10-117, Javius Brooks 9-43, Masion Brooks 6-18, Zach Meares 4-5.

Passing: W — Wendell Smith 3-5-1, 64 yards; EB — Zach Meares 4-6-1, 51 yards.

Receiving: W — Antonio McFadden 2-51, Daejuan Thompson 1-13; EB — Javant McDowell 1-32, Javius Brooks 1-16, Raymond Autry 1-3, RaSean McKoy 1-0.