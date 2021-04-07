East Bladen turned back in matchup of Three Rivers unbeatens

TABOR CITY — East Bladen was denied by South Columbus 5-0 in a matchup of Three Rivers Conference high school softball unbeatens Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles, a 12-1 loser to the Lady Stallions on March 23, pushed runners into scoring position in the first and seventh innings. Two runs in the third gave the hosts the lead, and three in the sixth helped seal the outcome.

• Lady Eagles: Senior Laura Davisson, 1-for-3; sophomore Karli Priest, 1-for-3; senior Kayleigh Raynor, two walks.

• KayRay: Raynor, complete game pitching, allowing seven hits, one walk, and striking out five.

• Said it: East Bladen second-year head coach Chris Davisson, “Kaleigh Raynor pitched a good game. Our defense played well for the most part, and we did a good job overall. I’m pleased with our effort.”

• Lady Stallions: Junior Peyton Duncan, complete game pitching, allowing two hits, two walks and striking out seven; senior Alanna Deal, 2-for-3, triple; sophomore Alexuz Barnes, 2-for-3, double.

• Next: East Bladen 1-1 Three Rivers, 1-5 overall, hosts Red Springs on Thursday; South Columbus 2-0 Three Rivers, 6-0 overall, hosts West Columbus on Thursday.