BLADENBORO — West Bladen’s big first inning triggered an 8-4 win over visiting Red Springs on Wednesday evening in Three Rivers Conference softball.

With one out and nobody on base in the bottom of the first, the Lady Knights scored six times — sending 10 batters to the plate. West Bladen has won five in a row.

• Lady Knights: Senior Shelby Pharr, 2-for-3, RBI; sophomore Rylee Chadwick, 2-for-3, three stolen bases; senior Abigail Madden, 2-for-3; junior Hannah Pait, 2-for-4, double; junior Jessalyn Vendricks, 1-for-3, double; sophomore Kylie Durden, 1-for-4, double, RBI; sophomore Mackenzie Singletary, 1-for-4, RBI.

• Red Springs: Six hits, although none between the final 15 outs.

• Next: West Bladen, 2-0 Three Rivers, 6-1 overall, hosts East Columbus this evening; Red Springs 0-2 Three Rivers, 2-4 overall.