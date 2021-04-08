VICTORY BELL: Eagles visit Knights in regular season finale

VICTORY BELL • 2001: West, 34-21 • 2002: East, 28-0 • 2003: East, 38-12 • 2004: East, 34-0 • 2005: East, 19-13 • 2006: East, 49-6 • 2007: East, 45-18 • 2008: East, 47-17 • 2009: East, 28-0 • 2010: East, 40-15 • 2011: East, 42-0 • 2012: East, 47-20 • 2013: East, 28-7 • 2014: East, 42-14 • 2015: East, 14-3 • 2016: East, 7-0 • 2017: East, 48-12 • 2018: East, 48-12 • 2019: East, 42-6

BLADENBORO — West Bladen is in search of its first victory this season, East Bladen is after its third in nine days.

The new Victory Bell will be at stake Friday night when the Knights host the Eagles in the annual high school football rivalry to close the regular season. The 20th renewal of the series is the final time as Three Rivers Conference members; next year, they’ll be in a new league likely with a new name.

But then as now and in years past, no game on the schedule will loom more important.

“We’re the only two teams in the county,” said ninth-year head coach Robby Priest of East Bladen. “We’ve got the whole year to be the winner or the loser of it.”

Since losing the first battle in 2001, the Eagles have won every time.

They’re playing their best football, having run up a 4-2 record against Three Rivers teams. Provided the game does get played, East Bladen will be the only league program to play all seven allowed by the state association.

West Bladen is 0-5, having lost eight in a row dating to fall 2019. The Knights are trying to avoid the program’s first winless season since 2012.

“We’re just trying to plug and play,” said second-year head coach Jon Sherman.

His team of 51 players when it met Fairmont in Week 2 for its first game is down to 35. It’s Senior Night, and Andrew Pait, Ethan Davis, Shy’ron Adams, Jaheem Gilbert and Kai Belle are the honorees.

“If we can eliminate the things we’ve done, as far as turnovers, kick return fumbles, I honestly believe we can get a game to the third quarter and then who knows,” Sherman said. “It hurts when you don’t have consistency on defense. We’re playing an entirely different linebacker corps this week than last week, and an entirely different defensive line.”

The Knights haven’t played since losing at Whiteville on March 30, the second of two games in five nights. East Bladen won games last Thursday at West Columbus and at home Monday against Whiteville. Both teams have had spring break from school since last Friday.

“Usually about this time of the year, we start to peak,” Priest said. “I just like the way we are playing offensively, starting to get a little more depth defensively.”

Against the Wolfpack, Priest said, “We came out ‘unflat’ for the first time this year. I know we played four quarters, and that’s the first time all year. Coming out, ready to go instead of getting hit in the face and saying ‘Oh, we have a football game,’ those were things I was happy to see.”

East Bladen is on the outside looking in for a playoff spot, something Priest said the team doesn’t talk about. The Three Rivers gets two automatic bids, and unbeatens St. Pauls and Red Springs meet this week.

The 2-A East bracket gets one wild card, and leagues with only one automatic bid are likely to have one-loss runners-up. Still, if the coronavirus and outbreaks with teams have shown anything this athletics year, it is that anything can happen.

Much like a football rivalry.

