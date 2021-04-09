Evans, ‘Magnificent Maya’ score hat tricks in rout of St. Pauls

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen’s perfect season remained intact with little resistance on Thursday.

The Lady Eagles vanquished St. Pauls 9-0 in girls high school soccer. The match between Three Rivers Conference members was nonconference; the teams played a league tilt a day earlier.

• Lady Eagles: junior Maya McDonald, four goals; senior Katie Evans, three goals, one assisst; sophomore Cydney Campbell, goal; sophomore Acee Campbell, goal; freshman Zoe Smith, assist; senior Lily Lin, shutout in goal.

• Magnificent Maya: McDonald ended the week with 15 goals, three assists, and 33 steals. She twice reset the school scoring record for goals in a game with five on Monday, then six on Wednesday. She’s had a hat trick or more all seven games but played 80 minutes only once. Her season totals are 28 goals, seven assists, 90 steals. Thirty-seven of her 50 shots have been on goal.

• Lin: Four consecutive shutouts in goal that required just four saves on 11 shots. The Lady Eagles haven’t allowed a score in more than 315 minutes of action, dating back to a first-half goal in a 10-1 thrashing of West Columbus on March 22.

• Lady Bulldogs: Didn’t manage a shot past the East Bladen back line either game and were outscored 17-0.

• Next: East Bladen 1-0 Three Rivers, 7-0 overall, at South Columbus on Monday; St. Pauls 0-1 Three Rivers, 0-6 overall, home with East Columbus on Monday.