Singletary, West Bladen emphatically deliver against Lady Gators

BLADENBORO — Revenge. Payback. Validation.

Whatever it shall be called, West Bladen delivered an emphatic statement on Thursday evening, rolling past visiting East Columbus 11-1 in Three Rivers Conference high school softball. The teams met March 17 in a nonconference matchup won 10-7 by the Lady Gators.

West Bladen hasn’t lost since, winning six straight since their lowest scoring output of the year.

• Playoffs: Three weeks left, there are two automatic bids for 2-A, but only one game against each team makes all eight pivotal. West Bladen and South Columbus are each 3-0 in the Three Rivers, East Bladen and Fairmont are each 2-1, and Whiteville is 1-1. East Columbus — competing with struggling West Columbus for the single 1-A automatic bid — fell back to 2-2, its other loss already to the Lady Wolfpack. South Columbus is the perennial power and finishes the season, in respective order, hosting East Columbus and Fairmont, and traveling to West Bladen and Whiteville.

The 2-A East gets one wild card, but leagues with one automatic bid and a one-loss runner-up will have an advantage unless the Three Rivers ends in a tie of three teams or more with all having just one league loss.

• Lady Knights: Sophomore Mackenzie Singletary, 4-for-4; junior Jessalyn Vendricks, 2-for-3, home run, 3 RBI; senior Abigail Madden, 3-for-4; sophomore Kylie Durden, 2-for-3, double, stolen base; senior Shelby Pharr, 2-for-4, RBI; sophomore Rylee Chadwick, 1-for-4, double, RBI; sophomore Madison Taylor, 1-for-4, RBI.

• Pitching: Chadwick, complete game, three hits, four strikeouts, allowed two walks.

• Power: West Bladen has outscored opponents 123-36, including 45-5 on its home diamond. Five in the bottom of the sixth ended this one early. For the season, Vendricks has team-highs of three homers and 17 RBI. Junior Hannah Pait has 13 RBI, and Madden — team leader with 27 hits — and Taylor 10 each.

• Lady Gators: Junior Autumn Webb, 1-for-2, double.

• Next: West Bladen 3-0 Three Rivers, 7-1 overall, at Lumberton on Tuesday; East Columbus, 2-2 Three Rivers, 7-2 overall.