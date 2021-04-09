West, Davisson, Lady Eagles bang out nine doubles in rout of Red Springs

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen banged out nine doubles and routed visiting Red Springs 14-2 on Thursday evening in Three Rivers Conference high school softball.

The Lady Eagles scored their largest win since March 12, 2019, a 16-1 triumph at Fairmont.

• Lady Eagles: Sophomore Laura Davisson, 3-for-4, 4 RBI, 2 doubles; senior Carlie West, 3-for-3, 2 RBI, double; senior Alyssa Futrell, 3-for-3, 2 RBI, double; senior Kayleigh Raynor, 3-for-4, 2 doubles; junior Mariah Smith, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, double; sophomore Maegan Burney, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, double; sophomore Emma Turbeville, 1-for-4, RBI, double; sophomore Karli Priest, 1-for-3, RBI.

• Pitching: Davisson, complete game, five hits, one earned run, one strikeout, allowed two walks.

• Mercy: Nine in the first and four in the fourth helped end this one after the top of the fifth inning.

• Said it: East Bladen second-year head coach Chris Davisson said, “Laura pitched a good game for us tonight and our defense played well behind her. Offensively, we hit the ball well and executed on what we wanted to focus on. I was pleased with our base running. Several players did an outstanding job at the plate tonight.”

• Next: East Bladen 2-1 Three Rivers, 2-5 overall, doubleheader Tuesday against West Columbus; Red Springs 0-3 Three Rivers, 2-5 overall, hosts East Columbus on Tuesday.