ELIZABETHTOWN — Registration is open through May 14 for the Bladen County Parks & Recreation Department’s Dixie baseball and softball.

Dixie Boys Baseball is ages 13-14, with age as of April 30. Cost is $35.

Dixie Girls Softball is ages 11-12, and ages 13-16, with age as of Jan. 1. Cost is $35.

Prospective players should have their own helmet, glove and personal equipment.

To register, go to bladeninfo.org.