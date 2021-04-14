GOLDSBORO — Elizabethtown sophomore Cade Hancock helped lead Mount Olive to a school record in winning the Trojan Classic on March 29 and 30.

Hancock shot a bogey-free 69 in the final round to help the Trojans to a 16-under aggregate, besting second-place Catawba by 47 shots. Mount Olive shot 291-282-275—848.

Hancock tied for fourth individually, firing rounds of 75-71-69—215 to finish 1-under at the 7,021-yard par-72 Walnut Creek Country Club. Teammates Brice Ballin and Olle Ryberg finished in the top two spots at 9-under and 7-under, respectively, on the 54-year-old Ellis Maples design.

Hancock had a tie for 59th at the Bearcat Classic hosted by Lander in Greenwood, South Carolina, earlier in March, and a tie for 89th in the Saint Leo Invitational at Dade City, Florida, in February.

The Trojans next compete Sunday through Tuesday in the Conference Carolinas championship tournament at Cutter Creek Golf Club just outside of Snow Hill.