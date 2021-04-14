Stifling East Bladen defense continues in triumph over Lady Stallions

TABOR CITY — East Bladen’s shutout time rose to more than 395 minutes on Tuesday evening with a 3-0 shutout of host South Columbus in Three Rivers Conference girls high school soccer.

West Columbus’ only goal of the season thus far, in a March 24 match won by the Lady Eagles 10-1, remains the last time a ball hit the back of the net — and that was an East Bladen own goal.

• Lady Eagles: Junior Maya McDonald, two goals; senior Katie Evans, goal; senior Lily Lin, shutout in goal.

• Steel curtain: Lin’s help on the back line is junior Merritt Martin, and freshmen Zoe Smith and Molly Evans.

• Lady Stallions: Played first of three matches in as many days; were outshot 21-2; first team to hold McDonald to fewer than three goals in a match this season.

• Next: East Bladen 2-0 Three Rivers, 8-0 overall, hosts East Columbus today at 5:30 with Senior Day activities at intermission; South Columbus 0-1 Three Rivers, 4-2 overall, at West Columbus today.