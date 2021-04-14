Priest, Davisson hurl East Bladen past Lady Vikings

CERRO GORDO — East Bladen matched its run total for the season in a single afternoon, sweeping a doubleheader at West Columbus 18-0 and 26-2 on Tuesday in girls high school softball.

The nightcap was the Three Rivers Conference clash between the teams.

Sophomores Karli Priest and Laura Davisson each fired one-hit pitching victories. Priest struck out six of the first seven and 10 in five innings. A fourth-inning, two-out triple by Kennedy Scott broke up the gem. Only two other balls were batted out of the infield, one resulting in a 9-3 putout from freshman right fielder Dyiamon Robinson.

Davisson was perfect through three innings before a single by Brittany Barnhill in the fourth. She struck out six in five innings, with only two balls leaving the infield.

• Lady Eagles Game 2: Senior Kayleigh Raynor, 5-for-6, 4 RBI, triple, double; Priest, 5-for-6, 4 RBI, triple; Davisson, 4-for-6, 4 RBI, double; sophomore Emma Turbeville, 3-for-6, 3 RBI; sophomore AnnaGrey Heustess, 3-for-5, 3 RBI; sophomore Maegan Burney, 2-for-5, 2 RBI.

• Lady Eagles Game 1: Davisson, 3-for-6, triple; junior Mariah Smith, 2-for-4, double; Turbeville, 2-for-5; Raynor, 2-for-6.

• Lady Vikings: Outscored 193-10 this season, with no game closer than 11-0; runs in Game 2 broke a skid of losing three straight by shutout.

• Said it: “Karli Priest pitched a great game and I was very pleased with our defense,” said second-year head coach Chris Davisson of the first game. As for the second game, he added, “Laura Davisson pitched a great game and I was very pleased with our defense. The girls played well in both games. Also a shoutout to AnnaGrey Heustess who did a wonderful job behind the plate for both games. I am proud of the effort that everyone put forth in both games.”

• Next: East Bladen 3-1 Three Rivers, 4-5 overall, at Fairmont on Thursday; West Columbus 0-4 Three Rivers, 0-9 overall, at St. Pauls on Thursday.