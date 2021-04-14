LUMBERTON — Slugging West Bladen’s six-game winning streak was stopped by Lumberton 10-0 on Tuesday evening in high school softball.

The Pirates of the 4-A Sandhills Athletic Conference were led by Halona Sampson, who fired a one-hitter to come within one batter of a perfect game. The 2-A Three Rivers Conference members had outscored opponents 123-36 and not lost since March 17.

• Lady Knights: Sophomore Mackenzie Singletary, 1-for-2.

• Lady Pirates: Sampson struck out six, didn’t walk a batter.

• Next: West Bladen 7-2 overall, at Whiteville on Thursday; Lumberton 6-4, at Pinecrest on Monday.