CHAPEL HILL — East Bladen’s Maya McDonald has received a statewide weekly award from the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

McDonald earned the NCHSAA Performance of the Week, along with Carson football player Alex London.

McDonald ended the week with 15 goals, three assists, and 33 steals. She twice reset the school scoring record for goals in a game with five last week on Monday, then six two days later. The six goals in a game is tied for 31st-best in state history.

In the first seven games, she recorded a hat trick or more but played 80 minutes only once. Through the time when the award was made, her season totals were 28 goals, seven assists, 90 steals, with 37 of her 50 shots have been on goal.