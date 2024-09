FAIRMONT — East Bladen lost to league-leading Fairmont 8-1 on Wednesday in Three Rivers Conference boys high school tennis.

The Eagles were playing for the first time since the Easter and spring break.

• Eagles: Doubles winner, seniors Jackson Bostic and Will Hester, 9-7 over Javian Manning-Landon Boeshore.

• Next: East Bladen 1-2 Three Rivers, 1-2 overall, host St. Pauls on Monday; Fairmont 2-0 Three Rivers, 3-1 overall, at South Columbus on Monday.