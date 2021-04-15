ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen battled against the wind in the first half, then scored seven times in the second to beat East Columbus 8-0 on Wednesday evening in Three Rivers Conference girls high school soccer.

Seniors Katie Evans, Kenia Medina, Lily Lin, Joesphina Torres and Sara Gargala were feted at intermission on Senior Day. The Lady Eagles of 14th-year head coach Jay Raynor remained unbeaten and dominant, having outscored opponents 63-5 and not allowed a goal in 475-plus minutes behind the Steel Curtain defense of keeper Lin and defenders junior Merritt Martin, and freshmen Zoe Smith and Molly Evans.

• Lady Eagles: Evans, three goals, two assists; junior Maya McDonald, three goals, assist; Torres, goal; sophomore Cydney Campbell, goal; Lin, shutout in goal, one save on two shots.

• Playoffs: East Bladen is first unbeaten in the league to reach three wins, having ended the Lady Gators’ modest unbeaten start. Whiteville (2-0) and West Bladen (1-0) are the others. Four matches remain.

• Lady Gators: Very competitive first half, sparked by goalie Maleah Campbell, defender Tania Lozano, striker Asya Graham-King.

• Next: East Bladen 3-0 Three Rivers, 9-0 overall, host West Columbus on Monday; East Columbus 1-1 Three Rivers, 2-3-1 overall, host Whiteville on Monday.

