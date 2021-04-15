Two Bladen golfers earn berths in regionals

WHITE LAKE — East Bladen and West Bladen qualified a player each to the 2-A Mideast Regional, and x won the championship on Wednesday in the Three Rivers Conference championship golf tournament contested at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The Eagles will be sending sophomore Chase Knight while the Knights qualified Isaac Mendoza.

Whiteville won the team crown and the Wolfpack’s Josh Bowen is the league Player of the Year.

• Eagles: Were in just their second match of season, due to COVID-19 protocols; no team score, with only three players, Knight, 43-47—90, sophomore Bailey Williams 48-48—96, senior Jayson Baxter, 51-51—102.

• Knights: Mendoza, 48-44—92, Bryson Pittman, 54-59—113, Karlee Roberts, 58-57—115, Chase Gordon, 62-60—122.

• Medalist: Bowen, 40-37—77; runner-up, Jonathan Williams, South Columbus, 48-39—87.

• Teams: Whiteville 356, South Columbus 384, West Columbus 403, West Bladen 442, East Columbus 442; Red Springs and East Bladen did not field enough for a team score; Fairmont, St. Pauls did not participate.

• Season: Season leadership of league was by Whiteville, with a 371.75 average, followed by East Columbus (403), South Columbus (423.5), West Columbus (449) and West Bladen (450.25). East Columbus got in three of four matches, all others all four.

• All-conference: Bowen; Williams; South Columbus’ Jacob Butler; Whiteville’s Cole Hilbourn, Wesley Stole, Colby Hooks; West Columbus’ Hinson Haynes.

• 2-A qualifiers: Regional-bound are the Wolfpack team; Williams, Butler, Knight, Mendoza.

• 1-A qualifiers: Reigonal-bound are the West Columbus team, and East Columbus’ Bryan Alsup, Andrew Caines, Matthew Caines, Jackson Wagner.

