Lily Lin, three-sport standout at East Bladen, honored by NCHSAA with Bradshaw Scholarship award

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lily Lin, a three-sport standout at East Bladen, has been named a regional winner of the 2021 Willie Bradshaw Memorial Scholarship.

Lin, a senior, is the goalkeeper for the unbeaten Lady Eagles soccer team that leads the Three Rivers Conference. She competed in the winter in basketball, and previously has been a member of the girls tennis team. That season begins in the second spring segment of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s coronavirus-adjusted calendar later this month.

Lin has played on Three Rivers Conference championship teams twice in soccer and once in basketball. She’s been to the state playoffs in all three sports, and has been twice named all-conference in tennis.

The Bradshaw Scholarship provides financial support to black, American Indian, Alaska Native, Asian Pacific Islander American, or Hispanic American student-athletes playing on varsity NCHSAA teams. The regional winners are eligible for the state award, which will be announced at a virtual ceremony at a later date to be determined.

The regional award is worth $750 toward Lin’s college or university education; the state award would add another $1,000.

Lin played defense for the Lady Eagles early in her career, got into goal for one game her junior season when the virus stopped the season after just two weeks, and has started and logged 665 minutes there this year. She’s registered 47 saves and given up just five goals in nine games. East Bladen hasn’t allowed a goal in more than 475 minutes.

Lin played No. 1 singles and doubles in fall of 2019, her junior season. She played Nos. 3 and 4 singles and No. 2 doubles as a freshman, and was on the No. 1 doubles and in the No. 3 singles slot as a sophomore. She has 20 career wins in singles, and 17 in doubles, including one in the state playoffs.

Lin, a three-year letterman, was a reserve on the perimeter for the basketball team.

Bradshaw was a Durham native, member of the NCHSAA Hall of Fame (1995) and the National High School Hall of Fame (2010). He played at Hillside High on the 1943 football team that was untied and unscored upon, played at N.C. Central, and played baseball in the Negro Leagues. He died in 2015.

